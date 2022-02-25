The Community Action Committee of Victoria has sent out the following information regarding the Emergency Food and Shelter Program Assistance, Victoria County.
The local board for the Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP) is preparing to submit a proposal for federal funds made available through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency to the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program (EFSP) National Board. EFSP allocation for Victoria County Phase 39 is $41,655 and Phase ARPA-R is $128,744.
Funds will be awarded to recipient agencies following approval of the local board’s proposal to the national board.
Local recipient organizations that may participate must be a nonprofit, faith-based and governmental organizations that provide food, shelter, and supportive services within the intent of the program; use funds to supplement and extend existing resources and not to substitute or reimburse; practice nondiscrimination; must have a Data Universal Number System (DUNS), must have a Federal Employer Identification Number (FEIN), maintain a checking account in the organization’s name for EFSP deposits, pay vendors directly within 90 days for services provided, submit required reports electronically, and be willing and capable to carry out the program in conjunction with specific federal regulations.
An application must be submitted for Phase 39. The application consists of a letter on the agency’s letterhead explaining the planned services, how many people expected to be served with the funding, Federal Employer Identification Number (FEIN) and the Data Universal Number System (DUNS) Number. The point of contact for questions is Vicki Smith at 361-578-2989 ext. 204 or vickismith@cacv.us
Qualified local organizations requesting funds may submit applications to Vicki Smith by 4 p.m. March 14. Proposals may be mailed to P.O. Box 3607, Victoria, T 77903, or hand delivered to 4007 Halsey St., Victoria.
