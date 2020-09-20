School closures and county-wide orders were issued Sunday for parts of the Crossroads as Tropical Storm Beta approaches the coast.
In advance of the storm, a shelter-in-place order for Calhoun County and a voluntary evacuation for Jackson County were issued along with closures for some Crossroads school districts.
At least seven Crossroads school districts announced cancellations for Monday, including those in Victoria, Calhoun and Matagorda counties, Bloomington, Wharton, Boling as well as Austwell-Tivoli. Sunday, Tropical Storm Beta was predicted to make landfall near Palacios on Monday, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Sunday, Beta was forecast to make landfall as a tropical storm, rather than a hurricane, according to the National Weather Service.
A tropical storm warning, in which power outages are possible, is in effect until further notice for Victoria, Goliad, Refugio, Calhoun, Jackson, Wharton and Matagorda counties. Winds of 40 to 50 mph and gusts of up to 60 mph are possible. The maximum sustained wind speed of the storm as of 4 p.m. was 60 mph.
A storm surge warning is in effect for parts of Refugio, Calhoun, Jackson and Matagorda counties. The surge has the potential to raise water 2 to 4 feet above normally dry ground and presents a “dangerous, life-threatening situation,” according to an NWS news release.
Winds will be strongest Monday to Tuesday, said NWS meteorologist Melissa Huffman at a Sunday evening meeting with the Victoria Office of Emergency Management.
A flash flood watch also is in effect through Tuesday night.
Five to 8 inches of rain are predicted for the Crossroads with largest rainfall amounts to the right of the storm’s center.
