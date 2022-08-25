Emilia Leos Casanova celebrates her 100th birthday on Aug. 28.
She has been married to Samuel Casanova for 40 years. She is the mother of five children; grandmother to 13; great grandmother to 15; and great-great grandmother to one. She is the daughter of the late Maria De Refugio Martinez and Santiago Leos.
Emilia has been a resident of Victoria since 1930. Her hobbies include reading, playing bingo, listening specifically to accordion music, sitting outside and crocheting.
Her secret to a long life is avoiding alcohol, no smoking, staying active, drinking water and having faith.
