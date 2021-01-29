The 17th annual Empty Bowls fundraiser has been suspended because of the pandemic.
“Empty Bowls is one of Victoria’s most beloved annual fundraisers,” said Debra Chronister, a Victoria College art instructor who co-chairs the fundraiser, in a text message. “Not only does this event help fill people’s bellies, but the handmade bowls — each a unique creation from our local ceramics community — helps fill our souls. We are anxious to reinstate this magical event when it’s safe.”
The event is traditionally held the Sunday before Valentine’s Day when the area enjoys cool “soup weather.”
Chronister anticipates that they will reevaluate the situation in the future as the vaccine rollout moves further along.
Empty Bowls started in 2004 with a monumental effort to make 200 bowls. Since then, the event has grown to average about 700 bowls each year. A record was set in 2019 with 925 bowls.
People enjoy soup prepared by local restaurants in handmade bowls that they get to take home for $20 each. The proceeds from the event benefit the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent, Christ’s Kitchen, Victoria Christian Assistance Ministry and the Victoria County Senior Citizens Center. The event has raised more than $220,000 over the past 16 years.
All the people who make the bowls are volunteers who have been trained through the Victoria College ceramics program.
“Many students move on and get kilns and wheels of their own, and sometimes they only have a wheel, so they take the clay home with them, bring the bowls back and we fire them,” Chronister said.
There are half a dozen “heavy hitters” whose skill level in ceramics allows them to produce the bowls quickly each year. Others might work hard to produce one bowl. The Victoria Art League also helps to make a couple dozen bowls each year, she said.
Chronister recently received a shipment of clay, and the bowls have continued to be made.
“It’s a social, gregarious occasion, and it would be impossible to do that well and social distance and keep everyone safe,” Chronister said.
