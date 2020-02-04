The 16th annual Victoria Empty Bowls will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at the Victoria College’s Student Center.
“Empty Bowls has raised millions of dollars worldwide to help end hunger, and Victoria College is very proud to be a part of that effort,” said Victoria College Marketing and Communications Assistant Director Tisha Sternadel in a news release. “This also gives the community a chance to taste some of the best soups from various restaurants in the area.”
Empty Bowls events are a grassroots movement inspired by a high school art teacher in Michigan in 1990 that have become a popular way around the world to fight hunger.
The event started at the urging of two students who also were college employees in 2004, said Debra Chronister, Victoria College art instructor and event co-chair.
“At first I didn’t think we had enough people to make enough quality bowls to make a difference. The first year we made maybe 200 bowls, and we had to work for that,” Chronister said. “Every year since, more and more people come and learn the craft of making bowls, either in for credit or continuing education classes, and it’s become a joyous community event to simply come up here and have a bowl-making party. We call them bowl-a-thons.”
For the last year, about half a dozen key potters have been making the more than 600 unique ceramic bowls for the event. The bowls will cost $20 each and include soup, bread and a drink donated by area restaurants and caterers.
Generally, each handmade bowl goes through 18 steps during its creation and takes about two weeks to make from start to finish.
The silent auction will include larger versions of the handmade ceramic bowls for those wanting to create sets, a sculpture planter, a sculptural form of a bear, soup once a month for an entire year, two private one-hour pottery throwing classes with Chronister and five pieces of ceramic tableware by Santa Rosa Pottery, among other items.
Since the event’s inception, more than $205,000 has been raised for local charitable organizations.
The proceeds from the event will benefit the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent, Christ’s Kitchen, Victoria Christian Assistance Ministry, the Victoria County Senior Citizens Center and the Victoria College Visual Arts Scholarship.
“Victoria College art students and area potters have been busy making bowls throughout the past year to prepare for this event,” Chronister said. “Many people line up early for the best selection of bowls, so guests are encouraged to get there early.”
