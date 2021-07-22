On Saturday, 4-10:30 p.m., Brackenridge Park and Campground will host the End of Summer Bash.
The event will include live music, beer and wine vendors, food trucks, market vendors, water slides, a Kid’s Fun Zone, hayrides, and an outdoor game area.
A fireworks show will wind down the night at 9:30 p.m.
Admission to the event is $10 per person, which includes an all-inclusive armband for everything the event has to offer. Children under the age of 2 enter free.
Local artist, Jaclyn Gonzales will perform from 4:30 to 6 p.m., and Chris Zuber will play from 6:30-8 p.m. Stephanie Ross and David Stockton, members of the Southern Drive Band, will take the stage from 8:30-10:30 p.m.
Rusty Hook Winery will sell wine by the glass and bottle and wine slushes from 4 to 10:30 p.m. The Ganado Education Foundation will sell beer to raise money to benefit its school district.
Several market vendors will sell their wares from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Trevino’s Concessions and Taco Cito’s will serve festival foods from their food trucks from 4-10:30 p.m.
The Kid’s Fun Zone will include face painting, rock painting, a bubble, hair coloring and hula hoop stations open from 4 to 7:30 p.m.
Attendees should bring extra clothes because three water slides will be open from 4 to 7:30 p.m. A bounce house will be available for those who do not want to get wet.
An outdoor game area will include cornhole, horseshoes, washers, giant Jenga, tic-tac-toe, Connect Four, ninja warrior steps and a hay slide. Families also can jump on a hayride that winds through the park and campground.
A 50% discount will be offered when four all-inclusive armbands are purchased. For more information, visitbrackenridgepark.com or call 361-782-5456.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.