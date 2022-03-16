Enrollment for VISD’s Summer Academic and Enrichment Camps opens at 7 a.m. March 28.
The campuses chosen to host summer camps are Chandler, Dudley, O’Connor, and Shields elementary schools.
As part of the Texas Education Agency’s Additional Days School Year initiative, VISD’s Office of Strategic Planning and School Improvement is offering its “Launch into an Amazing Summer” academic and enrichment camp.
Camp will be offered from June 8 through July 13, with breakfast offered at 8 a.m. and instruction from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Students will receive three hours of reading and math instruction and three hours of enrichment instruction with a pathway focus aimed at exposing students to possible &’s they’ll want to pursue as they grow through VISD.
The summer camps are at no cost to parents and are available to all VISD elementary students.
Transportation will be provided for those who qualify.
To enroll your student, visit www.visd.net/summercamp, and follow the directions on the page.
Seats are limited, so acceptance into the summer camps will be determined on a first-come, first-serve basis. Only current VISD elementary students are eligible.
Enrollment will close at 11:45 a.m. April 1.
For questions regarding summer camp enrollment, email Patti Rowland at patricia.rowland@visd.net or call 361-788-2890.
