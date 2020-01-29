The 38th annual Equipping the Saints is from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Cuero on Saturday.
The theme this year is “Best Practices for Faith and Life Today.” The event is sponsored by the Bluebonnet Conference of Churches of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.
The conference includes congregations and communities in Victoria, DeWitt, Lavaca, Fayette, Colorado, Calhoun, Gonzales, Goliad and Jackson counties.
People of all faith traditions are invited. The event will feature three sessions with 30 total workshops from which to choose. The workshops provide insights into Biblical-based practical tools to equip persons to do congregational and community ministry, according to a news release. There also will be opportunities for personal and spiritual growth, fellowship with Christians from area congregations, childcare for young children of attendees, and worship with opening and closing services.
The workshop topics include marriage and relationships, the cycle of life, managing finances, landscaping with native plants, essential oils and examining baptism and Holy Communion from the perspective of different faith traditions.
“It is important for us to know the scriptures and the basic teachings of the church, to be nourished through word and sacrament in the worship experience, to develop strong and healthy relationships, to care for our bodies, the body of Christ, and the world in which we live, and to be challenged to reach beyond ourselves—sharing Christ with the unbelieving and disconnected, and serving those in need of healing and acts of compassion,” said the Rev. Herb Beyer, dean of the Bluebonnet Conference.
