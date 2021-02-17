Thousands of Crossroads residents remained without power Wednesday, 60 hours after Texas' electrical grid first became overwhelmed by high demand and extreme weather.
Goliad's mayor, Brenda Moses, said she thinks small towns like hers have "treated like the bad child of Texas" by state officials. Almost the entire town went without power for more than 48 hours until the lights flickered on in a few homes in La Bahia and on the north side of town Wednesday morning, Moses said. Still, she said, stores and gas stations are closed and the vast majority of homes remain without power.
"It’s black like a zombie apocalypse," Moses said. "The only light you see is people are sitting in their cars trying to keep warm."
Officials with ERCOT, the agency that regulates the state's electrical grid, said during a Wednesday press conference that widespread outages will continue until more of the state's power generators come back online. Dan Woodfin, ERCOT's senior director of systems operations, said this might not happen until temperatures get warmer, which could take until Friday or Saturday.
"We’re really dependent on how long it’s going to take those generators to be back online," Woodfin said. "The outside limit on it is when the cold temperatures abate."
Since the outages started Monday, 185 power generators have gone offline due to extreme weather conditions, leaving more than 3 million homes without power as of Wednesday.
More than 9,000 customers with Victoria Electric Cooperative were without power Wednesday morning, the co-op said, with 8,697 of those outages due to ERCOT mandates and 709 due to equipment failure on the Lone Tree circuit.
American Electric Power reported more than 6,500 outages in Port Lavaca and more than 4,700 in Victoria, as well as widespread outages in Edna, Goliad, Yorktown, Refugio, Austwell, Tivoli, Wharton, El Campo and Palacios.
Vee Strauss, a spokesperson for AEP, said ERCOT has required the company to shut off 50 to 70% of its power supply depending on demand levels and generation availability. The company has been trying to meet these cutbacks without disrupting critical infrastructure like hospitals and nursing homes, she said.
Asked when she thought households would see their power restored, Strauss said, "Unfortunately, I can't determine that."
"We are not seeing damage to our lines," she said. "This is strictly a load restriction, load capacity problem. That’s what the outages are about."
ERCOT officials said the state has lost a significant amount of power generation across fuel types, including wind, solar, coal, nuclear and gas. The extreme cold temperatures early in the week led to frozen wind turbines as well as frozen well heads and instrumentation that have severely disrupted natural gas generation, Woodfin said.
As temperatures dropped, Moses helped her daughter move 28 baby chickens into their living room so they wouldn't die before the upcoming livestock show.
When Moses spoke to The Advocate Wednesday, she was driving around Victoria in an effort to find fuel to help families in Goliad refill their generators. H-E-B ran out of fuel while she was waiting in line and the line at Kellogg Propane Inc. stretched down Houston Highway.
Moses said she fears for the safety of elderly residents and people with disabilities who are stuck in unheated homes.
"A lot of people are angry," Moses said. "Their homes are 28 degrees. This is crazy."
