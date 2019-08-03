Boy, is it hot! Speaking of hot, things are heating up around the Victoria Art League. School is starting, so we will be starting up children’s classes soon, along with pottery classes and a member theme show, “Break It Down,” featuring contemporary art created by our members. All these will be starting in September so school can get started and everyone can have time to settle into your routines.
This month, we will have Ernesto Perez as our Artist of the Month. He will take the place of Liz Rodriguez about mid-month and will display until the middle of next month. I hope you either came to Liz’s reception or plan to come before it comes down as she does have some exceptional paintings for you to see. Besides her paintings in her show, she also has items in our gift area that are always very appealing.
Ernesto Perez is an artist whose primary art form is photography. He has won several awards for his work, including Best of Show in the “Affair of The Heart” show we helped sponsor in the past. His work is in many private homes across the U.S. and Mexico. His work can be seen on the panels in the middle of the gallery starting Aug. 13.
The “Break it Down” Contemporary Art show will be displayed in the center of the Harold Nichols gallery starting Sept. 5. We will start the show with an opening reception 5-7 p.m. This is a member show, so if you are not a member and would like to join, you can participate also.
Alana Sharp will be starting children’s and youth classes about Sept. 15. This gives you time to get your kids started in school and see if they would like to learn more about art and expand their art experiences. You will need to email Alana to find out more about the classes, ages, dates, cost, etc. Her email address is victoriaartsforkids@gmail.com.
I plan to start an adult pottery class for beginners Sept. 16 or 17. I will take a poll of those interested about whether to offer it on Mondays or Tuesdays for six weeks. Two classes will offered, one 1-4 p.m. and another 6-9 p.m., and the cost will be $145 for the six three-hour sessions, which includes all supplies and firings. Contact me at 361-649-8309 if interested or if you have questions.
I will also offer a follow-up pottery class Thursdays for those with pottery experience with the same times and cost as for beginners. This should give you plenty of time to check schedules and make plans.
We have other classes ongoing. Michael Windberg is teaching oil painting 2-5 p.m. Mondays in the classroom at the Art League. He has so much knowledge of the medium and can get you started in oil paints or even acrylics. For those with painting experience, he can show you how to do so much more and take you to another level. For information, contact him at 361-649-2833 or mrwindberg@gmail.com.
If you just want to get away by yourself or with friends and experience painting with acrylics, join others for a Painting the Town session. You will spend an evening creating a painting you can take home while enjoying refreshments and a good time. You will need to contact Eunice Collins to learn when the next session will take place and other information. Her number is 361-576-4043.
I hope you find a way to stay cool. You could take a trip to the Victoria Art League, 905 S. Bridge St., and enjoy our air conditioning and our Artist of the Month shows along with all the other member artwork on the walls and shelves around the room. Everything is for sale, and you know if you have been before that we have some really good artists in the area and some very good art to choose from.
We also encourage you to take a tour of the Art League classroom, pottery room, Nichols gallery, J&J annex gallery and patio area with the covered area so you will know what we have been working on for these many years to have a special place to come and experience art, either by taking classes or just seeing what art is being produced in this area. You might even think about renting the inside or outside patio for some special event or tell others what a special place it would be for a special occasion.
Until next time, you better keep watering those roses or you won’t have roses to smell.
