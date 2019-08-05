Ethel Lee Tracy Park will be closed Wednesday for the installation of a storm sewer, according to a news release from the city.
The closure is expected last only one day, weather permitting.
The construction work is part of the $9,194,616 Placido Benavides Street Extension Project, according to the release. The contractor is Triple B Services, of Huffman.
