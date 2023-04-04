The scent of cheese and rotisserie chicken attracts a dog with dirty, matted fur from its resting spot on the edge of Memorial Stadium in Victoria.
It is dinner time for Desi, the dog who lives at the stadium. She is fed a meal every day around 4 p.m. by Allison Oertli, 16, an aspiring animal rescuer.
Allison and her mother Kristina Oertli first saw Desi on March 19, right outside the fence behind the Memorial Stadium scoreboard. Discovering Desi was a funny experience, Allison said.
"We were on the way to rescue two small dogs we had seen running on the side of the road by a nearby neighborhood," Allison said. "We never saw them, but we did stumble across Desi."
Allison said she is not sure what breed Desi is, but the pup looks like an Australian shepherd.
As part of their new afternoon routine, Allison and her mother drive around the stadium, looking for Desi.
"When we first met her, she was very skittish," Kristina said. "Every day, we try to gain its trust."
Allison said her ultimate goal for Desi is to find her a loving home.
Desi is not the only dog who has lived at Memorial Stadium this year. Victoria West Athletic Trainer Ron Davis and his family are taking care of another dog and her puppies, who were found during a soccer game in March.
Davis said his family are keeping the mother and her puppies away from the heat and rain this month.
"We have them in the kennel we use for our show pigs," Davis said. "The dogs get to be away from the elements."
Davis said his son Gavin, 13, and daughter Ava, 11, help feed the dogs twice a day. When the dogs are not eating and sleeping, they like to roam around the kennel's concrete floors.
A veterinarian gave each member of the dog family a clean bill of health, Davis said.
Growing up, Davis said his family had a heart for stray animals. His grandmother took care of sick dogs when he was a child.
"I don't like to see animals mistreated," Davis said. "(The mother) needed extra care. We wanted to give her a better chance of survival."
Allison also wanted to prevent from Desi from further neglect.
"It's cruel that so many dogs get dumped into this world," Allison said. "They didn't ask for it."
Kristina said she was hesitant to contact Victoria County Animal Services about Desi's presence inside Memorial Stadium.
"I know they euthanize dogs," Kristina said.
Animal Services Director Mark Sloat said he did not know about the dogs living at the stadium. He said he is happy to hear that there are residents who want to make sure they are well fed.
"Dogs like this who don't have a home, we want to help," Sloat said. "We shouldn't be the thing that just harms animals."
Sloat said his department has to deal with limited shelter space, as there are only 29 kennels at their Perimeter Road location.
Overbreeding is an issue in Victoria County, Sloat said. Dog rescuers can help tackle the problem by ensuring that the animals they find are spayed and neutered, he said.
Another thing animal rescuers have to be mindful of, according to Sloat, is knowing whether a dog they find has an owner.
"We have to be careful because dogs have been taken when they clearly have owners," Sloat said. "I don't want people to see a loose dog and think it's a lost dog."
The dogs the Davis family are caring for may have a permanent home soon. The Davises will give the dogs away for free to people they know will be able to properly take care of them.
"They are two to three weeks away from the point when they're ready to be weaned off their mother," Davis said.
The future owners will get to decide the names of the dogs, Davis said.