This year, Ewell-Compton American Legion Post 193 in Goliad will honor the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military, according to a news release.
At 10 a.m. Memorial Day, Goliad will have a memorial service on the Goliad County Courthouse Square at the WWII monument.
This year, the service will be in honor of Lt. Col. John Caldwell. Caldwell was the youngest pilot in the U.S. Army Air Corps, serving tours in World War II, the Korean and Vietnam wars. Caldwell died this year, according to the news release.
The American Legion was chartered by Congress in 1919 as a patriotic veterans' organization, focusing on service to veterans, service members and communities. The legion evolved from a group of war-weary veterans of World War I into one of the most influential nonprofit groups in the United Sates.
Goliad’s American Legion was chartered under the Texas Department in 1921 as the Ewell American Legion Post 193. Goliad Post 193 was renamed Ewell-Compton in 1946. The name Compton was for the first veteran who died from Goliad, according to the news release.
