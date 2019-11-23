Pets may not be tiny humans, but they sure are part of our family. Why should their medical care be any different from that of their human counterparts? Your physician requires examinations yearly as well as visits when you are sick prior to prescribe any medications. If there are problems or concerns that arise, diagnostic tests such as lab work and x-rays are ordered. Humans (that are old enough to talk) can verbalize their pain and problems. Our furry friends cannot help so much. We rely on our senses of touch, sight, hearing, and smell to point us in the right direction to find out what is wrong with your beloved pet. We use tools such as lab work, ultrasounds, needle aspiration, urinalysis, cytology and X-rays to get a specific diagnosis.
Why perform yearly exams?
Yearly examinations provide a great screening tool for veterinarians to assess health concerns, not to mention that to legally prescribe medications (including flea and heartworm products) a valid client-patient relationship must be established. The laws and regulations regarding this can be found in the Texas Occupations Code 801.351 and 801.402 (13).
What’s in an exam?
The examination begins with visual assessment of eyes, ears, skin, teeth, gait and body condition score. The skin is examined and evaluated for abnormalities and parasites. The sense of smell comes into play when doing an oral examination. Certain disease processes cause the breath to smell a certain way. Bad ear infections or wounds can be detected using smell. Veterinarians use their sense of touch to feel the dog’s skin for lumps, bumps and abnormalities. The abdomen is palpated for tenderness, tumors and enlargement or thickening of organs. The lymph nodes are checked for enlargement and joints felt for swelling, popping, pain or heat. Veterinarians use their stethoscope to listen to the heart, lungs and upper airway. Heart murmurs can be detected using the sense of hearing, as well as changes in the airway. Minor as well as serious, life-threatening illnesses and disease processes can be detected during a routine examination and may require further investigation and treatment.
Veterinarians are trained to be jacks of all trades. They assess every body system in patients that cannot speak for themselves. A basic, thorough examination is a veterinarian’s best way to assess their patient so your pet can live a long, healthy life. It is also necessary in order to keep your pet on lifesaving medication, such as heartworm prevention. Prioritize your pet’s health by ensuring that your fur baby gets yearly physical examinations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.