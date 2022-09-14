Explore Victoria Texas earns statewide awards for promoting Victoria

The City of Victoria is being recognized for its efforts to help residents and visitors learn about events and activities in the Victoria community.
Explore Victoria Texas (the City of Victoria Convention & Visitors Bureau) took home two statewide Texas Destination Excellence Awards in its budget category during the Texas Association of Convention & Visitor Bureaus annual conference Aug. 29-Sept. 2 in South Padre Island.
The department earned second place in the Website Design & Effectiveness category for its website, explorevictoriatexas.com. The website features local activities and attractions across categories such as history, arts, outdoors and shopping. It also lists local hotels and restaurants. The site also includes a comprehensive event calendar as well as an itinerary builder.
The department also earned second place in the Video, Story & Podcast Series category for the Explore Your Victoria TV series. In this series, Convention & Visitors Bureau Director Joel Novosad visits different attractions in Victoria to help residents learn about fun things to do in their community. The series is a collaborative effort by Explore Victoria Texas and the City of Victoria Communications & Public Affairs.
To watch Explore Your Victoria, visit Victoria Texas Videos on YouTube or watch TV15 on local cable channels 15 and 115 and online at victoriatx.gov/tv15. New episodes air at 4 p.m. on the second Thursday of every other month.
To learn more about events and activities in Victoria, visit explorevictoriatexas.com.