Explore Victoria Texas sponsors Dad’s Day at the Park

This Father’s Day, Victoria residents are invited to Riverside Stadium to play catch with their dad before watching a free Victoria Generals baseball game.
Explore Victoria Texas is sponsoring the Dad’s Day at the Park free ticket night Sunday as the Generals take on the Acadiana Cane Cutters.
Residents can play catch on the field with their children starting at 6:30 p.m. Explore Victoria Texas will give away rally towels while supplies last. Drawings will also be held for additional prizes.
The game starts at 7:05 p.m.
Tickets are available now at the Explore Victoria Texas office, 700 N. Main St., Suite 101, or at Riverside Stadium the day of the event.
To find events and activities in Victoria and the surrounding region, visit explorevictoriatexas.com.
