The crowd gathered around the DeLeon Plaza bandstand in downtown Victoria was still and quiet as a bell rang out through the city square.
Each ring honored the life of a local United States military veteran who had died since the last Memorial Day. The names of U.S. Army, Navy, Marine Corps and Army National Guard servicemen and women were uttered in a solemn moment.
The crack of rifle fire and the playing of taps, which is the bugle call performed during military memorial services, completed Monday afternoon's ceremony.
Additionally, some veterans laid wreaths for each local organization who supports veterans in Victoria and throughout the Crossroads.
In between the bell ringing and rifle volley, retired Brig. Gen. Clinton Anderson addressed the reason why Memorial Day is observed in Victoria and throughout the country.
"It's not about grilling hamburgers and hot dogs, barbecuing ribs and throwing around a ball or Frisbee," Anderson said. "It's about remembering those who sacrificed their life for their country."
Anderson said he grew up less than two miles from Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, the resting place for around 400,000 veterans today. As a child, he would search for his grandfather's headstone without considering that the thousands of others buried in the cemetery also had families who took time to remember their commitment to defending their nation.
That all changed as he grew older.
"I began to understand the sacrifice," Anderson said.
When thinking about the significance of Memorial Day, Anderson said he reminds himself of a Bible verse, John 15:13.
"Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for one's friends," the King James Version reads.
"So go out and grill and throw the ball around, but before you do that, remember that your way of life was paid for by those who we honored today," Anderson said.
The ceremony was organized by the Victoria County Veterans Council.