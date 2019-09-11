A Victoria deputy was among 50 officers, firefighters and first responders who were were recognized with the Star of Texas Award by Gov. Greg Abbott Wednesday at the Texas Capitol.
Sgt. Timothy Gerard Olsovsky, of the Victoria County Sheriff's Office, died from a heart attack during shooting qualifications in October 2009, Advocate archives show.
He was among 16 peace officers killed in the line of duty who were recognized, according to a news release from Abbott's office.
The Star of Texas Awards were created in 2003 by House Bill 1937 to honor and commemorate men and women who made profound commitments while performing their duties. That same bill also designated Sept. 11 of every year as Texas First Responders Day.
"The Star of Texas Awards symbolize the deep and enduring gratitude Texans have for the brave first responders who were injured or died in the line of duty,” Abbott said in the news release. "Our first responders represent the very best of Texas, and we will never forget their service and sacrifice."
