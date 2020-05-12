After plans for a big 90th birthday party for Maria Zuniga were squashed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, her family pivoted to give her an alternative celebration.
"We were gonna have a big party," said her daughter, Lilly Garza. But Zuniga's family changed the plan to a small cupcake party because of the pandemic. On Monday, Zuniga sat outside her home while friends, family and even some firefighters and police officers walked and drove by to wish her a happy birthday.
