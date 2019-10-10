A "Celebration of Life" memorial is scheduled Friday evening to honor Anthony Santos, 19, who died Monday night while wade fishing near Powderhorn Lake.
Santos, who recently moved to Calhoun County from Baltimore, was fishing at an oyster reef when he went underwater and didn't resurface. Game wardens from the Parks and Wildlife Department recovered his body Wednesday morning.
The celebration of Santos' life will be at 6 p.m. at the Indianola Fishing Marina, 8 Bell St. in Indianola, which is near where Santos was fishing. Pastor Oran Moses of Marker 48 Beach Fellowship will lead the celebration.
Santos' family said they want everyone to come out and fish off the pier after the celebration.
