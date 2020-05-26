Two Moulton residents have tested positive for COVID-19, officials announced Tuesday.

The people, who are Lavaca County's 10th and 11th residents to contract the disease, were infected through household spread and both are isolating at home, according to a news release from Egon Barthels, Lavaca's emergency management coordinator. 

State health officials would not confirm the age or gender of the patients, or any other identifying information, Barthels said.

The county had previously confirmed a 10th patient on Tuesday morning, before identifying an 11th positive COVID-19 patient later on Tuesday.

Wharton County

Six more residents of Wharton County have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report the county received on Tuesday from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

One of the new cases is a woman between the ages of 80-90 years old living in the El Campo area, Andy Kirkland, Wharton's emergency management coordinator, said in a news release. It is not yet known how she contracted the virus.

COVID-19 cases by county

County Total Recoveries Deaths
Calhoun 41 31 3
Goliad 7 5 0
DeWitt 17 14 1
Jackson 17 14 1
Lavaca 11 5 1
Matagorda 69 42 5
Refugio 3 3 0
Victoria 157 135 7
Wharton 50 38 0
9-County total 372 287 18
•Editor’s note: These counts are updated daily.

Another patient is a Wharton woman and healthcare worker between the ages of 50-60 years old, he said. 

A family of four who live in the East Bernard area is also among the six new cases, the release said. The family, who was exposed through a family friend that was asymptomatic, has been deemed recovered by the state, which uses recovery guidelines outlined by the Centers for Disease Control. 

The six new cases of COVID-19 bring the county's total to 50 cases. Of those cases, 12 remain active. 

Matagorda County

A Matagorda County man tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the county's total of positive cases to 69 residents, local officials said.

The man, who is between the ages of 80 and 90, is recovering at home, according to a news release from county officials.

Most of the county's 69 positive cases have recovered; there are 22 active cases, according to the release. Five residents have died.

Kali Venable is an investigative and environmental reporter for the Victoria Advocate. She can be reached at 361-580-6558 or at kvenable@vicad.com.

