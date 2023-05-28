An Air Force engineer is among the Victoria veterans who will be honored in a ceremony at DeLeon Plaza Monday morning.
Tech Sgt. Fred Garcia, who served during the Vietnam War, often raised money for local veterans organizations, rode on floats during Veterans Day parades, donated home appliances to those in need and shared a meal every Tuesday at Dairy Queen with fellow veterans. He died from a heart condition on August 5.
Fred's wife, Tonie Garcia, said she was amazed by how much her husband cared about people who had served in the armed forces.
"Any time there was a veteran in need, he would contribute right away," Tonie said.
Fred followed in the footsteps of an older brother when he enlisted in the Air Force as a junior in high school. He told Tonie that if he had to relive his experience overseas, he would.
Both Fred and Tonie grew in Victoria and attended the same schools, but they were a few years apart and did not know each other until after Fred came home from Vietnam. The two were married for 45 years.
"He didn't talk much about Vietnam," Tonie said. "He said he was lonely. He missed family. He didn't see his folks for a long time."
Fred told the Advocate in 2020 that he was in charge of planes that dropped instructional leaflets onto Viet Cong soldiers. The messages told the soldiers how they could surrender in battle, or how they could evacuate people whose homes were about to be bombed.
Fred and Tonie's daughter Theresa Ordonez said Fred got involved in as many events as he could as a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion and Victoria County Veterans Council.
Fred also joined veterans groups when he and Tonie lived in Hot Springs, Arkansas. They resettled in Victoria 12 years ago in the same south neighborhood where Fred grew up.
"He did years of service, both here and in Arkansas," Ordonez said. "Every week, when there was bingo, a fish fry or hamburgers, he was always involved. Mother helped out from the kitchen."
Fred strived to have an active presence in the lives of his seven children, his wife and daughter said.
"Not only was he well involved in the service, but he was well involved in our lives and he went to his grandkids' events, too," Ordonez said. "I'll remember all the fun we had."
Fred's family will also remember how they teased him when he developed a fear of riding airplanes 20 years ago.
"He'd refused to fly and would tell us that he would drive to meet us somewhere," Ordonez said. "We'd say, 'You were in the Air Force and now you don't want to fly?'"