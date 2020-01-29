Children can enjoy a day in the great outdoors at the 16th annual Family Outdoor Expo from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Son Valley Ranch on Saturday.
“Two generations have experienced this now. People who experienced this as kids are now bringing their kids,” said Glen Dry, event founder. “They can get outside and enjoy the day. The weather forecast right now is beautiful for Super Bowl (weekend).”
The free event gives children an opportunity to catch a fish in a pond, ride a pony, use a bow and arrow, shoot a pellet gun, learn about gun safety, climb a rock wall and learn to kayak, among other activities. And the organizers “always like to provide a few surprises,” Dry said.
“My friends and I wanted to provide an opportunity for kids to catch a fish for the first time who might never get the opportunity to sit or stand on a shoreline,” Dry said.
The event includes faith-related activities, too. A Creation Station allows children to learn about the Book of Genesis, while Coach Buck, the mascot, ponders 10 points, which are kid-friendly versions of the Ten Commandments.
“I’m very passionate about my faith and my walk with God, so there are some (faith) pieces and elements involved with the expo,” Dry said.
The small group of friends has grown to about 300 volunteers who will gather to help with the event on Saturday. As many as 12,000 people attended one of the past expos.
Dry encourages attendees to arrive early. Northside Baptist Church and First Baptist Church will provide free shuttle rides from Victoria West High School to Son Valley Ranch.
“They will drop you off right at the front door,” Dry said. “It makes parking and getting there simple, and we couldn’t do it without them.”
Concessions will be available for cash-only purchase. Chips, candy, hot chocolate, water, coffee and soda will cost $1 each. Hot dogs and pizza slices will be $2 each, while cheese nachos will run $3 each. Frito pies and chili and cheese nachos will cost $4 each, and Chick-fil-A sandwiches will run $5 each.
The event is free and open to the public.
“Personally, I believe that God created this place that we get to enjoy, so part of my passion is getting to share that,” Dry said. “I believe that is an incredible way to live life, provide value and care for the resources God has given us.”
