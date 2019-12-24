MEYERSVILLE – Brad Vorpahl, 44, and his wife have spent the past few months sleeping on a makeshift bed.
Tonight they will sleep on a brand new mattress.
“It’s nice to have a real one,” he said.
Vorpahl spent Tuesday morning wiping away tears with his hands that say “Army” across his knuckles as volunteers unloaded new furniture into his bare three-bedroom home. The Vorpahl family received the furniture from this year’s Kamin Furniture’s Magic of Christmas Giveaway.
Combat Vets Motorcycle Association members, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, firefighters and more unloaded the full Kamin truck with a smile. They gently set the new furniture down on the hardwood floor of the bedrooms now spilling over with furniture.
Volunteers move new furniture into a home of a family who were chosen to receive through the Kamin Furniture Magic of Christmas giveaway. pic.twitter.com/QGLghSzTAy— Samantha Douty (@SamanthaDouty) December 24, 2019
The family received mattresses, dressers, couches, lamps and more through the giveaway. Vorpahl said he never anticipated being selected and was at a loss of words.
He lives in a small general store, which was owned by his late father. He renovated it to be a three-bedroom house for him, his wife and their four children who are 1, 4, 15 and 16 years old.
“It’s hard being the father,” Vorpahl said about being on a fixed income.
The family of six lived in an RV for a year and a half before moving into their current home. Vorpahl’s former home was damaged by Hurricane Harvey in 2017, which moved them into the RV.
“I do so much for charity you don’t think you’re a recipient,” he said. “It’s hard to wrap around that.”
Vorpahl served in the Army from 1998 to 2000. He fractured his spine while serving and was honorably discharged, but he can’t work because of the injury. Instead, he spends his day helping other veterans.
Kamin President Bentley Kamin said he has watched the 35 years of giveaways unfold since he was 12 years old.
“Every family is very memorable,” he said. “(Brad has) done so much to help everyone else and he doesn’t ask for anything. I can’t imagine a better family to pick this year.”
Kamin said they surprised the family with furniture for every room of their house.
It feels good to give to a deserving family, Kamin explained.
Vorpahl’s wife, Tawnee Vorpahl, 29, said she was shocked to look outside the window Tuesday morning to see a large Kamin truck sitting in her driveway.
“I started crying,” she said. “I had no idea what was going on. I thought they had the wrong house.”
The family had started looking at sales on furniture, but now they don’t have to worry. They were hoping to have enough money to fill the house in five months during income tax season.
“This has been a weight off my shoulders,” Vorpahl said.
Vorpahl is also a veteran and is the main source of income for the family as a nutritionist.
As the furniture was being unloaded, the children ran from room to room looking at their new furniture. After the volunteers left and the Kamin truck drove away, a few Combat Vets Motorcycle Association members started organizing the new furniture exactly as the Vorpahl family wanted it.
“We get to start over,” Vorpahl said with a sigh of relief. “It’s a new start.”
