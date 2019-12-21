Lights all aglow on the Gutierrez-Canchola house help to make the season bright in their neighborhood.
On the corner of Tanglewood and Linwood drives, passersby are greeted by a glorious, glowing winter wonderland.
As the sun set on a Friday evening, Esther Gutierrez stood outside her family’s home admiring the decorative work by her fiancé, Juan Canchola.
“Christmas is my favorite time of year now,” Gutierrez said. “It used to not be, but it is now.”
While she focuses on the indoor decorations, her partner takes care of the extravagant outdoor display.
Canchola works nights as a respiratory therapist and started on the outdoor decorations late on a Friday after leaving work. He decorated off and on for three days straight until the spectacle was finally completed Dec. 8.
“We try to help him,” Gutierrez said, “but he’s very particular about wanting things a certain way.”
Different-colored Christmas lights outline windows, and icicles trail along the edges of the roof. Canchola had to crawl along the top of the roof to secure them.
“I blew a couple of fuses and had to go get another fuse so the lights would come back on,” he said. “That happened like three times.”
Canchola said it takes some time to figure out where everything will go, and he has about 10 outlets with lights plugged in, all at capacity.
Canchola and Gutierrez said this is the most they have ever done on the outside of their home for Christmas, but they keep adding new things each year.
Their 11-year-old son, Uriah Canchola, stood next to his parents admiring the inflatable snowman. He said his favorite things about the holiday season are the decorations and all the different colors.
Their other son, Cain Canchola, 13, is autistic and nonverbal. Gutierrez said that while he has sensitivities to certain things, they can tell he enjoys all the Christmas decorations.
“Normally he doesn’t really care about what we’re doing; he’s doing his own thing,” Canchola said, “but once we start pulling out the decorations and putting lights up, he starts jumping around and you can tell he’s excited.”
Canchola and Gutierrez have lived in their house for 10 years, but even before they were homeowners, they have always enjoyed driving around and looking at other people’s Christmas lights.
“When we have our own house,” Canchola recalled thinking, “I want to do that.”
The couple have built up a collection of Christmas decorations over the years, which Gutierrez said feels more special than just going out to buy everything. She said her favorite symbols of Christmas are snowflakes, which can be found sprinkled all over their home and on the two Christmas trees.
“Snowflakes, to me, mean accepting differences because every snowflake is supposed to be different,” she said. “And with my oldest son and his autism, I’ve had to embrace differences on a whole new level.”
Gutierrez said she wanted to applaud her fiancé for his hard work putting up all their outdoor Christmas decorations because he works full time, is a full-time dad and is also a student.
“He doesn’t just do it for the kids,” Gutierrez said. “He does it for the neighborhood, too.”
