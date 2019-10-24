Tiffany Dowell Lashmet knows everyone hates lawyers, but during her luncheon presentation at the 2019 South Texas Farm and Ranch Show on Thursday the agricultural law specialist made sure to let all in attendance know that she's a country girl at heart.
During her presentation, Lashmet outlined the ins and outs of coverage when it comes to landowner liability, an issue she said affects all landowners, herself included.
"I try to come at some of these legal issues from a practical perspective because we’ve lived a lot of them," said Lashmet, who grew up on a farm in Northeastern New Mexico, during her presentation.
Her area of expertise holds a lot of significance for landowners like Howard Book, who wondered during Lashmet's presentation whether or not a 30 foot drop on his land created by a county drainage ditch could pose a potential liability issue.
Lashmet's response?
Book is probably safe. Because Book doesn't charge a fee to the hog hunters he invites onto his property, Lashmet said he's protected by Texas' Recreational Use statute. He can only be held liable if he is found to have been grossly negligent or caused intentional harm in the case of an injury.
Three pieces of law — the Texas Recreational Use Statute, the Texas Agritourism Act and the Texas Farm Animal Liability Act — protect landowners from lawsuits. Lashmet said landowners can protect themselves through the use of waivers.
Additionally, Lashmet said all landowners should cover themselves with liability insurance.
As a landowner and lawyer, Lashmet said potential liability issues are always on her mind.
"We went to a pumpkin patch last week," Lashmet said. "It was lovely. All I could see what potential liability issues."
Another hot topic as the show Thursday was state of water quantity and quality. Allen Berthold, a senior research scientist at the Texas Water Resources Institute, discussed projects in progress as a result of the Texas Water Development Board's five-year water management plan. The plan was passed in 2017 and outlined projects through 2020 to adjust for projected population growth.
For individuals, the most important part of solving water quantity issues comes down to working to preserve water quality, he said.
"Really what it comes down to are good land management practices that meet whatever it is that your needs are," Berthold said.
