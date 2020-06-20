John Rubio still tries to be the best dad he can be.
Between doctor’s appointments in Houston and a full-time job, he makes time to take his three kids fishing every weekend in Matagorda.
This weekend is no different. They will spend the Father's Day weekend fishing.
“My family keeps me going,” Rubio said. “They push me through the bad days and the doctors appointments.”
Rubio, 31, of Victoria, was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in May, and he’s had to adjust his life.
Multiple sclerosis, or MS, is a potentially disabling disease of the brain and spinal cord. The disease causes the immune system to attack the covers of nerve fibers and it causes communication problems between the brain and the rest of the body.
Some people may be symptom free most of their lives and others can have severe symptoms that never go away, according to the Multiple Sclerosis Society. The symptoms can come and go throughout a person’s life.
Rubio started experiencing symptoms after his son’s birthday party in May. The family rented a waterslide, and Rubio assumed he pinched a nerve while using it, said his wife DezaRay Rodriguez, 28.
“The next morning, he was numb on his entire left side,” Rodriguez said. “He didn’t know what was going on.”
Rodriguez said Rubio went to the emergency room and got a CT scan and they found lesions on his brain.
“We didn't understand how it could happen,” she said. “He still didn't give up.”
With his diagnosis, his doctor said Rubio can no longer work in the heat, but he is a welder and a big portion of his job. As sole income provider, Rubio needs to work in the heat, Rodriguez said.
Rodriguez said Rubio puts his family first, and he has cut down on some of his hours. That allows him time to drive to Houston on a weekly basis to see a neurologist.
“Even though he's sick, he still puts the kids first,” she said. “He’s a dad that puts kids first before anything else.”
Every weekend, Rubio takes his kids fishing to get one-on-one time they don’t always get during the week.
His stepdaughter Jaelynn Valles, 10, said Rubio is a great cook and she loves spending time with him.
She said he always makes jokes and he catches a lot of fish when they go on the weekends.
“It's fun to be around him,” Jaelynn said. “He’s like a real dad to me.”
