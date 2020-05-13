“I’m good.”
That’s how Ryan Hartman, 16, responds when anyone asks him how he is doing. “I’m good.”
Ryan was diagnosed with early T-cell precursor leukemia, a subtype of a high-risk acute lymphoblastic leukemia, one week after his 16th birthday in early December, said his mother, Amy Kirkpatrick-Hartman.
“Parents know when their children aren’t well,” she said. “When you feel like something is off, don’t hesitate to push further and investigate. It sounds crazy, but parents know when their kids are not right.”
Ryan needed a bone marrow transplant.
Ryan’s twin brother Ethan, who is 2 minutes older, does not have cancer. Ethan is being tested for risk, but the geneticist feels confident his results will be normal, she said.
“Through this process, we found out they are actually identical, which is the opposite of what we were told when they were born,” Kirkpatrick-Hartman said. “We found this out because they found Ethan to be a 10/10 transplant match so they wanted to ensure they weren’t identical. An identical match would be like giving Ryan back what he started with, and the goal is to give him new and normal cells.”
Normally, a 10/10 match would be “awesome” because the higher the match the better and more successful the transplant, but not in this case.
Ethan, Kirkpatrick-Hartman and J.R. Hartman, Ryan’s father, were the only matches out of 40 million to 50 million potential donors, she said.
Ryan’s father and mother both were 7/10 transplant matches. The doctors used J.R. Hartman’s bone marrow because they generally want the youngest individual and same gender whenever possible to reduce the risk of rejection.
J.R. Hartman called the opportunity to help his son a gift from God.
“Everything happens for a reason, that I was able to do this,” he said. “Hopefully we’ll see some results.”
He said their faith, family and friends are the main reasons they are able to stay strong during this difficult time.
“Truthfully, his twin brother has been amazing, to watch him as a support system for his brother,” J.R. Hartman said. “As is my wife, who is doing a remarkable job being there by his side day in and day out.”
On May 1, Ryan received his father’s stem cells through a bone marrow transplant at Texas Children’s Hospital. The marrow was harvested from J.R. Hartman’s hips. The infusion took almost two hours and went without complications, the mother said.
M.D. Anderson Cancer Center conducted chemotherapy before the procedure. Kirkpatrick-Hartman noted the luck in being located so near a world-class cancer treatment center.
“This is the place to be. People from all over the world come here,” she said. “The congruity of care has been impeccable. Everyone talks to each other. All of the doctors and nurses know exactly what is going on with you at all times.”
Treatment started with 29 days of initial chemotherapy called induction, during which remission was not achieved. Consolidation, 71 days of intensified chemotherapy, followed. Remission was achieved but Ryan was not cancer-free, which is why he needed the bone marrow transplant.
“The transplant is done in hopes to replace the genetically defective T-cells Ryan’s marrow produces … and then J.R.’s hopefully will (take) in the next one to three weeks,” she said. “Bone marrow transplants typically work, but a permanent fix depends on the disease, and his has a high chance of relapse, so we will always be on guard.”
Kirkpatrick-Hartman said Ryan has sailed through the procedures that are supposed to make him nauseated and cause pain.
“On a scale of 10, he’s been at 2, and it may just be his grit, but I’ll take it,” she said.
As he works to recover, Ryan wants to be able to help others he meets along his journey. He designed a T-shirt with an orange ribbon that looks like it’s running because he’s a cross-country runner. The back of the shirt reads: “This is what the Lord says: I have heard your prayer and seen your tears. I will heal you.”
The T-shirts are available on the Hartman Strong Facebook page and proceeds are intended to provide a way for Ryan to give back in the future. Donations also can be made at NewFirst National Bank in the Hartman Strong account. Other fundraisers that friends of the family want to sponsor are on hold because of coronavirus.
“This is about awareness. This can happen to anyone, and when it happens, it’s about how you deal with it, create a unit and all believe this too will pass. And we take our direction from Ryan and his strength and faith,” said Kelly Hartman Henke, Ryan’s aunt, also known as Crazy Aunt Kelly.
Henke said Ryan does not want pity or tears but rather prayers and positive thoughts, and they all try to honor his wish.
“It’s just amazing how he has maintained the greatest attitude ever,” Henke said. “I wonder as his aunt and godmother: Why did this happen? Why are we in this place?”
He’s touching lives every day, she concluded.
“One day when somebody out there doesn’t think they can make it through the next day, I feel certain that Ryan’s story will help pick them up and help them realize they can fight the journey,” Henke said.
Ryan was enrolled in the 10th grade at St. Joseph High School when cancer struck. Now, he is learning online. Ryan is a cross-country and track runner and basketball player who loves playing games online with his friends. He plans to attend Texas A&M University.
Henke said her nephew has a gift.
“With that twinkle in his eye and that smile on his face, he just says, ‘I’m good,’” she said.
