 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Events

Favorite photos from June

Photos of the month: June
Buy Now

Emma Andruss and John Andruss of Victoria await the start of the Texas Water Safari on June 10 in San Marcos.

June casted out a variety of notable events and milestones. From a first-time father recalling the birth of his son to a long-time doctor announcing his retirement after 60-plus years. To siblings Emma Andruss and John Andruss, of Victoria, taking on the Texas Water Safari and more. Here is a collection of the photo desk's favorites images from June. 

Photos of the month: June
Buy Now

A butterfly prepares to land on a flower June 7 at the Victoria Educational Garden.
Photos of the month: June
Buy Now

Noah Fraustio holds his son, Noel Fraustio, 1, for a portrait June 15 in Victoria. As a first-time dad, Fraustio said the feeling of seeing the birth of his son left him speechless. “No words can explain the feeling that you get,” Fraustio said.
Photos of the month: June
Buy Now

Calhoun’s Fischer Frank makes the catch surrounded by defenders in the end zone during a 7on7 game June 12 against Edna at Memorial Stadium.
Photos of the month: June
Buy Now

Ryan Flores, 12, mows his neighbor’s lawn on June 14 in Victoria. With the help from his cousin, Ryan goes around town to provide free lawn care services to those in need.
Photos of the month: June
Buy Now

Shiner’s Bryce Nerada reacts after he couldn’t make it to first base in time during the Class 2A state championship game against Harleton on June 8 at Dell Diamond Stadium in Round Rock. Shiner lost 10-5.
Photos of the month: June
Buy Now

Dr. Larry Riedel looks into Mark Brown’s ear during a checkup June 7 at DeTar Hospital Navarro. Riedel, 93, will retire after his service of 60-plus years.
Photos of the month: June
Buy Now

Victoria West’s Zorian Barfield attempts to move past defenders during Victoria West’s 7on7 game against Karnes City on June 6 at Memorial Stadium.
Photos of the month: June
Buy Now

Joyce Young-Ellis dances with her granddaughter Royalty Tallamon, 7, during the Juneteenth Jam on June 17 in Victoria.
Photos of the month: June
Buy Now

Shiner’s Drew Wenske watches as Harleton’s Shawn Booth scores a run during the Class 2A state championship game against Harleton on June 8 at Dell Diamond stadium in Round Rock.
Photos of the month: June
Buy Now

Joe Geisinger and Curt Slaten hop out of their canoe to get it down the river during the Texas Water Safari on June 10 in Staples.
Photos of the month: June
Buy Now

Victoria firefighters work at the front of a house at 903 Melrose Ave. on June 7 in Victoria.
Photos of the month: June
Buy Now

Natalie Vela Thompson holds on to a necklace that features the face of her brother, Antonio “TJ” Vela Jr., at her home on June 6 in Victoria County. June 15 will mark the sixth year that TJ disappeared. “No one says anything, so we don’t know what to think,” Vela Thompson said. “We just have to live day by day.”

Duy Vu is the photo editor for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at 361-574-1204.

Tags

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News