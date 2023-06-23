Favorite photos from June

Noah Fraustio holds his son, Noel Fraustio, 1, for a portrait June 15 in Victoria. As a first-time dad, Fraustio said the feeling of seeing the birth of his son left him speechless. “No words can explain the feeling that you get,” Fraustio said.
Shiner’s Bryce Nerada reacts after he couldn’t make it to first base in time during the Class 2A state championship game against Harleton on June 8 at Dell Diamond Stadium in Round Rock. Shiner lost 10-5.
Natalie Vela Thompson holds on to a necklace that features the face of her brother, Antonio “TJ” Vela Jr., at her home on June 6 in Victoria County. June 15 will mark the sixth year that TJ disappeared. “No one says anything, so we don’t know what to think,” Vela Thompson said. “We just have to live day by day.”
June casted out a variety of notable events and milestones. From a first-time father recalling the birth of his son to a long-time doctor announcing his retirement after 60-plus years. To siblings Emma Andruss and John Andruss, of Victoria, taking on the Texas Water Safari and more. Here is a collection of the photo desk's favorites images from June.
