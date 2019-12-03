Adversaries became partners Tuesday morning at the federal courthouse in Victoria where a judge approved the largest settlement on record of a Clean Water Act lawsuit filed by private individuals.
"I appreciate the opportunity to share good news and be confronted with good news," said U.S. District Judge Kenneth M. Hoyt, who will formally sign the document on Thursday. "I think this is a great thing because we need to be concerned about how we lead the community."
Hoyt approved a $50 million settlement from Formosa Plastic Corp., which he characterized as a "serial offender" of the Clean Water Act for discharging plastic pellets into waterways after environmental activist Diane Wilson and the San Antonio Bay Estuarine Waterkeeper collected more than 2,400 plastic pellet and powder samples presented during the trial.
The corporation agreed to zero discharge of plastic pellets in addition to the funds, which will be allocated entirely to pollution mitigation projects in Calhoun County during the next five years.
"It is amazing to come to the end of the lawsuit and the beginning of making the discharges stop and fixing things inside Formosa and cleaning up the bay," Wilson said. "I think it is precedent-setting, and I hope this is a new beginning."
If Formosa issues any sort of press release or reference to the projects funded by the settlement, the corporation will be required to specifically state that the projects were undertaken as the result of the lawsuit, as outlined in the public statements section of the consent decree.
"Formosa has been on the front page of some of the newspapers holding the big check as they're donating $1 million here, donating $2 million here and actually it was part of an environmental enforcement and they had to pay it, and that just doesn't come up," Wilson said. "So we want people to know it took a lawsuit to get them there and this is due to that lawsuit and those water keepers and those citizen activists."
Wilson is a fourth-generation shrimper from Seadrift who has been fighting Formosa for decades. While the judge's approval marks the end of a two-year long lawsuit, the settlement also rings in the beginning of collaboration between both parties that will start in January.
"If we succeed, I think we will become a model for the industry," John Riley, an Austin-based attorney representing Formosa, told the judge Tuesday.
The hope is to have an engineered process that other facilities discharging plastic pellets can use as a model for the future, said Amy Johnson, an attorney with Texas RioGrande Legal Aid representing Wilson.
The almost 30-page settlement details how and when Formosa will make plant improvements to eliminate plastic pellet discharge with the involvement of the environmental activists, who will be allowed to review decisions and make objections throughout the process.
If Formosa is found to be in violation again, the corporation will pay for additional documented discharges and those payments will go into the settlement fund.
"We have taken from the bay and taken from the bay and taken from the bay and now we are pledging and giving back to the bay, so I am extremely pleased about the zero discharge," Wilson said.
Both parties will agree on an official monitor who will make bi-weekly inspections for discharges, but Wilson and members of the San Antonio Bay Estuarine Waterkeeper also plan to continue monitoring for discharges.
In fact Ronnie Hamrick, a member of the Waterkeeper and former Formosa employee, was out documenting collecting discharge samples in front of the bay front marina a few days ago.
"If it wasn't for the pellets, that is what won the lawsuit and the amount," he said. "You've got to have the evidence."
The $50 million will go toward the following projects:
- $20 million to create a cooperative geared toward revitalizing depleted marine ecosystems and develop sustainable fishing, shrimping and oyster harvesting.
- $10 million for environmental development of Green Lake Park into an environmentally sound public park.
- $2 million to control erosion and restore beaches at Magnolia Beach.
- $5 million for environmental research of San Antonio and Matagorda Bay systems and river deltas that feed into them.
- $1 million to support the “Nurdle Patrols” at the University of Texas Marine Science Institute Nurdle Patrol and to give scholarships to allow persons throughout the Gulf coast to attend Nurdle Patrol conferences.
- $750,000 to the YMCA for camps for children to study and learn how to be good stewards of the local marine environment.
- $11.25 million to the Matagorda Bay Mitigation Trust, which is established in the settlement to research, protect and restore the water bodies and surrounding ecosystems.
Wilson is particularly excited about the cooperative that will be established by the Federation of Southern Cooperatives to revitalize marine ecosystems and promote sustainable fisheries.
"I love what we're doing in terms of starting the co-ops and trying to revitalize the fishing because it is in a crisis. And the fishermen that I've talked to, the oyster men, the shrimpers, the crabbers, they're all despondent, and I think, you know, they are concerned that they are seeing the end of it all," she said. "The potential really is tremendous."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.