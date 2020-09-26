Feline asthma, also known as feline bronchitis or feline eosinophilic bronchitis, is an airway condition found in cats.
It leads to airway inflammation, coughing, wheezing, rapid breathing, vomiting, open-mouth breathing and respiratory distress. This can begin in young to middle-aged cats and affects both genders. Siamese cats tend to have a higher frequency of this disease. Indoor allergens typically cause year-round symptoms, whereas outdoor allergens cause seasonal symptoms. There are three forms of the disease: acute and life-threatening, chronic with persistent signs, or waxing and waning signs.
Upon examination, a cough is present with expiratory wheezes, increased respiratory rate and increased lung sounds. Acute respiratory distress occurs when the cat is unable to oxygenate properly and is struggling to breathe. This is a life-threatening situation if left untreated.
The cause of feline asthma is sensitivity to allergens that leads to activation of the immune system. This leads to inflammation and hyper-reactivity of the airway, bronchoconstriction, cough and respiratory difficulty. Radiographs are typically done to confirm this disease. Computed tomography (CT) and bronchoscopy allow for better evaluation of the condition.
These procedures can be done at a specialist. Labwork may be helpful to rule out infectious or parasitic causes of coughing. These diseases can cause similar symptoms. It is also important to make a proper diagnosis because drugs used to treat asthma should be avoided in these diseases. Serum allergy testing may be useful in deterring the specific causes and help with environmental management.
Long-term treatment and management of this disease include systemic and inhaled corticosteroids and antibiotics if a secondary infection is present. Bronchodilators may be added to the treatment regimen if there is not adequate control of symptoms with glucocorticoids.
Removal of the allergen triggering the clinical signs is beneficial. Minimizing airborne irritants such as dust, smoke and aerosols can help as well as using HEPA air filters to reduce indoor allergens. Keeping a record of when clinical signs occur can help to determine possible triggers of attacks. Cats with asthma should be kept on consistent parasite control to prevent lungworm and heartworm disease.
Feline asthma is typically progressive. Over time, cats will experience asthmatic flare-ups and are never cured of asthma. A cat’s symptoms can be managed and a happy life maintained for years.
