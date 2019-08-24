A sarcoma is a type of cancer that grows in connective tissues, such as muscle, tendons, fat, blood vessels, or nerves. Cats are prone to developing these sarcomas after vaccines, which is why they are known as vaccine-associated sarcomas. It has been found that the inflammatory process that occurs with the vaccine leads to the cancer formation. The adjuvants or substances added to increase the effectiveness of the vaccine, such as aluminum hydroxide have been connected to this reaction, however the exact cause is not fully understood. It has been found that Rabies and Feline Leukemia vaccines lead to the highest incidence of sarcoma development.
Any vaccination can lead to a reaction, but most reactions are minimal. The most common reactions include, swelling at the vaccination site, hives, lethargy, inappetence, fever or facial swelling. In rare cases, a lump from a vaccine reaction will persist longer than three weeks. If a swelling from a vaccine lasts longer than a few weeks, grows significantly over time, or becomes larger than 2 centimeters, then it needs immediate attention from your veterinarian. These are all indications of something more serious than just a simple vaccine reaction.
There are several precautions taken by veterinarians to help combat vaccine associated sarcomas. Vaccines are done on the limb as far away from the body as possible. In the rare instance of a tumor popping up, the limb can easily be amputated allowing for better margins and in turn better success. Veterinarians also vaccinate only as frequently as medically necessary. Administration of vaccines within a clinic are done in a uniform manner (same location every time) so that when reactions occur, the type of vaccine is able to be easily identified.
Vaccine associated soft tissue sarcomas are very aggressive and invade the local tissue. They can also metastasize elsewhere in the body. Due to their aggressive nature, treatment must also be quick and equally as assertive. Surgical removal of the tumor can be performed, however these types of tumors are poorly encapsulated and can infiltrate into the surrounding tissue. This makes removal of the entire tumor challenging. Sarcomas have a very high recurrence rate. Amputation of the entire limb may be the best option in order to ensure good margins. Radiation therapy may be done in combination with surgery to help kill those cells left behind after tumor removal in which there were poor margins. Chemotherapy is another treatment option, however the usefulness of this procedure is unknown.
Vaccine-associated sarcomas are very serious and aggressive. If you have any concerns that your cat may have had a reaction after vaccines, it is best to get them evaluated by your veterinarian. The earlier these tumors are found, the better the prognosis. Once these tumors invade deep tissues, the prognosis is very poor.
