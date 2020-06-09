Harvey also claims pier

The Lighthouse Beach Fishing Pier was built in four phases in 2005, 2009, 2011 and 2014, Port Lavaca City Engineer Jody Weaver said. City staff took this photo of the pier in September 2017.

 File photo

The Federal Emergency Management Agency obligated an estimated $2 million to repair the Lighthouse Beach Fishing Pier in Port Lavaca.

The pier was destroyed in 2017 by Hurricane Harvey. Texas is now required to reimburse the city as construction proceeds.

Jody Weaver, head of Port Lavaca's engineering department and interim city manager, said the new structure will include stainless steel bolts and fasteners and support structures at every 10 feet instead of every 20 feet.

The improvements will make the new pier more resistant to future storm damage. Weaver estimates the pier to be rebuilt by summer or fall 2021.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.