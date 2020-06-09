The Federal Emergency Management Agency obligated an estimated $2 million to repair the Lighthouse Beach Fishing Pier in Port Lavaca.
The pier was destroyed in 2017 by Hurricane Harvey. Texas is now required to reimburse the city as construction proceeds.
Jody Weaver, head of Port Lavaca's engineering department and interim city manager, said the new structure will include stainless steel bolts and fasteners and support structures at every 10 feet instead of every 20 feet.
The improvements will make the new pier more resistant to future storm damage. Weaver estimates the pier to be rebuilt by summer or fall 2021.
