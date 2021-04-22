The 50th Annual Fiddlers Frolics is Friday through Sunday at the KC Hall, 321 U.S. 77 in Hallettsville.
About 100 fiddlers from all over Texas and 20 other states are expected to entertain audiences and compete for prizes.
Friday night is Cajun Fun Night at 5 p.m. with crawfish, gumbo, and red beans and rice in addition to hamburgers. The “Anything Goes” fiddle contest will start at 6 p.m. and entertainment by Doug Kershaw, Bonnie Riley, Keith Junot and Chris Rybak will begin at 6:30 p.m.
“The first song radio-signaled back to the Earth from the moon was ‘Louisiana Man’ by Doug Kershaw,” said Kenneth Henneke, co-founder and co-chair of the event. “I think everybody will want to see him.”
Henneke is co-chairing this year’s event with Stuart Fryer, Allan Jirkovsky and Frank Zaruba, and they expect about 15,000 people to attend over the course of the three days. In the past, they have seen between 15,000 and 20,000 people attend the three-day event.
“It’s pure American heritage music that came over with our forefathers,” Henneke said. “And it’s all played by ear. We have the world’s best fiddlers and guitar pickers. It’s family entertainment at its best.”
On Saturday, the “Forest Craig Freshman Division” and “Gone to Texas” fiddle competitions will take place in the hall. Outside, Junot, Riley and Rybak will entertain again. The evening dance will feature music by the Texas Unlimited Band.
The barbecue cook-off judging will take place at 3 p.m. and awards will follow at 5 p.m. About 130 cooking teams are expected to participate. People can purchase five tokens for $10 to have a taste of barbecue from those teams participating in the “food for tokens” activity.
On Sunday, contests will include “Guitar Accompanist,” “Senior Division,” “Texas State Championship Fiddle” and “Cliff and Velda Fryer Championship Play Off.” Darrell McCall will provide additional entertainment. The Texas Fiddlers’ Hall of Fame will induct Stuart Fryer and Brad Riley this year.
For more information about activities and tickets, visit fiddlersfrolics.com.
“Anybody who loves music should come out,” Henneke said. “We have professionals playing, and we’re all one big happy family. We hang together and jam together and we all love music.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.