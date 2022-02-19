The fifth annual Peewee Livestock Show will once again be a part of the Victoria Livestock Show where about 50 children compete in several categories including pig, lamb, goat, steer or heifer.

Victoria Peewee Livestock Show
Kelsey Dalton shows off her sheep during the third annual Peewee Livestock Show  in 2020.

Children from prekindergarten to second grade get the chance to see what it is like to show animals. Once in the third grade, they can begin showing at the main Livestock Show.

Victoria Livestock Show
Chelsea Krester shows off her pig during the third annual Peewee Livestock Show in 2020.

Paige Melton, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Agent for the Victoria County 4-H and Youth Development Program and event coordinator, said the event showed the talent of some of the youth but admitted participants take it seriously despite their young age.

“It is super fun to watch the younger showman because a lot of times they are better than their older siblings,” said Melton. “But, it is an intense competition. These kids take it very seriously.”

Peewee Livestock Show
Tanner Grantland shows off his pig during the Pre-K pig competition of the third annual Peewee Livestock Show.

Melton went on to say the younger showman love the opportunity.

“They are so excited they have the opportunity to show like their older siblings,” she said. “There are definitely a lot of big smiles on faces.”

Melton said the event was a great way to promote the livestock industry by introducing the younger youth.

Peewee Livestock Show
Kendall Janak prepares for the cattle show during the third annual Peewee Livestock Show.
Peewee Livestock Show
Harper Schroeder shows off her goat during the third annual Peewee Livestock Show.

Founded in 1947, the Victoria Livestock show is the largest event held in Victoria and surrounding counties each year with over 14,000 visitors annually. It is one of the few remaining livestock shows where 100% of the proceeds from each animal sold at the auction is paid to the 4-H/FFA junior exhibitors.

