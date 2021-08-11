Many people have a sense that they want something different in their faith lives, according to news release from Amor Meus Spirituality Center.
They are not sure what this means, but they have a desire for a clearer, perhaps deeper, relationship with God the Lord, according to the release. They attend Mass, pray the prayers of the church, participate in Bible studies and faith formation groups, volunteer constantly and give generously. They still don’t feel God or know God in the way they want to know God.
“Finding Christ in the World” is a prayer experience meant to invite participants to see where and how God concretely breaks into their daily lives — where they are and how they are.
The retreat moves through 12 themes for prayer. Participants pray each day for 12 weeks with a given scripture passage. Brief notes help move them into prayer. Some days, there are prompts to apply their prayer to day-to-day living. Daily, they pray on their own and meet with a group once each week for one hour to share and explore their experience of prayer. The group talks about their prayer experiences and how they see connections between their prayer and daily living.
Those making the 12-week Ignatian retreat will meet every Wednesday for 12 weeks in the Amor Meus Prayer Room at Incarnate Word Convent, 1101 NE Water St. in Victoria. The meetings will take place Wednesday mornings, 9:30-10:30 a.m., or Wednesday evenings, 6:30-7:30 p.m., beginning Aug. 25 with an introduction session and finishing Nov. 17. The stipend/free-will offering for the entire retreat is $8 a week, or $96 total. Included is a $38 prayer manual. Or the manual can be ordered directly from the Jesuits. Then the stipend is $5 a week, or $60 total. To register or to inquire about the retreat, call Sister Digna at 361-485-0866 or email amormeuscenter@gmail.com. This retreat is limited to no more than 10 persons, so call early to reserve a space.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.