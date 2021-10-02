Hallettsville Fire Chief Stephen Grahmann will speak at the Oct. 12 meeting of the Lavaca County Retired School Personnel, according to a news release.
The meeting will be at 9:30 a.m. at the Hallettsville Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 206 S. Dowling St. Members will gather around 9:15 a.m. to socialize and enjoy light refreshments.
The topic will be fire prevention in the home with a focus on safety measures for senior citizens.
Texas Retired Teacher Association District 3 President Laura Whitson and Legislative Chair Becky Williams will be special guests.
The group of retired school personnel offers opportunities to participate in TRTA activities in this area. All retired school employees and the public are invited to attend. Call 361-594-3185 for more information.
