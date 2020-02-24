A 24-foot travel trailer caught fire in the 1700 block of Farm-to-Market Road 237 in rural Victoria County on Monday.
The trailer was owned by Ronald Heinold, who was not on the property when the trailer caught fire. Heinold's friend, Shawn Dietzel, drove past the property and noticed the fire.
Heinold reported the fire 1:29 p.m. and the Victoria County and Nursery fire departments and the Victoria County Fire Marshal responded.
No injuries were reported.
The fire was caused by an electrical shortage in the trailer from something being left on, Victoria County Fire Marshal Richard Castillo said.
No one lived in the trailer and it was only used during the summer for traveling, Heinold said.
