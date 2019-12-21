Firefighters went to several homes Saturday, but they weren’t responding to any dangerous emergency calls.
Instead, they were decked out in holiday cheer to deliver smiles and good tidings to families in the Victoria and Port Lavaca areas.
Operation Firefighter is in its fifth year of bringing gifts and food to families who just need a little help.
Project chair Toni Stithem and her team visited 13 apartment complexes throughout the week to serve a total of 31 families.
The Victoria Apartment Association, the Victoria County Fire Marshal’s Office, the Victoria County Fire Department and the Port Lavaca Fire Department have been working together to collect and deliver the holiday items.
“Each child gets five gifts,” Stithem said. “They get a box of food and then they get a complete Christmas dinner, down to the pan to cook it in.”
When Operation Firefighter began in 2015, it served five families, but the program has since grown immensely.
In addition to the 31 families, Operation Firefighter also will deliver gifts and food to 10 senior citizens.
Each delivery begins with Firefighter Santa knocking on the door and his firefighter elves bringing in the items.
The family is then invited to come outside to see the firetruck.
Cleo Gomez and her two great-granddaughters were full of smiles and cheer when Operation Firefighter came to their home.
“It’s an honor,” Gomez said. “It’s good to see them happy, and I’m happy for them, too.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.