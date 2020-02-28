Fire damaged the attic of a home at 1308 E. Juan Linn St. Friday afternoon.
Victoria Fire Department received the report of a house fire at 1:53 p.m.
When firefighters arrived, heavy smoke was coming from the attic area, said Shannon Martin, the assistant fire chief of the Victoria Fire Department. The firefighters extinguished the fire, which was contained to the attic area.
No one was home. Firefighters were able to remove several cats and dogs that were inside the house.
The home is owned by Tasha Sykora, according to property records.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Victoria County Fire Marshal’s office, Martin said.
