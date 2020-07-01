While the city of Victoria canceled its annual fireworks show in Victoria, there are still plenty of fireworks to watch in the Crossroads.
On July 3, the fireworks at the Port Lavaca Star-Spangled Bay Bash will take flight at 9:30 p.m. Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. and the show will be visible from various parts of town as well. Those at the Bayfront Peninsula are encouraged to maintain social distance with their family units. The Sky Wonder Pyrotechnics app will allow everyone to hear music choreographed with the fireworks display. The live band was canceled.
The GBRA Red, White and Boom is still happening at dark on July 4 at Coleto Creek Park at 365 Coleto Creek Road. For $17 per vehicle for the day, residents can watch the fireworks over the water.
The Port O’Connor 50th annual Fireworks Show will take place on July 4 at dark at King Fisher Beach. The Palacios Lion’s Club 71st annual Fourth of July Fireworks will blast off at East Bay Park at 9:30 p.m. Saturday. The carnival was canceled. The Brackenridge Independence Day Fireworks Display at Brackenridge Park in Edna will start at 9:15 p.m. Saturday. Cuero also plans to go on with its July 4th Cuero Community Fireworks Display at Cuero Municipal Park on Saturday at dark.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.