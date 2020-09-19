The Most Rev. Brendan J. Cahill, bishop of the Diocese of Victoria, will officiate the first “Blue Mass” in Victoria to celebrate, thank and pray for peace officers, firefighters and paramedics at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Victory, according to a Catholic Diocese of Victoria news release.
The Mass is timely because it is close to the anniversary of the tragic 9/11 attacks on the United States. Furthermore, Sept. 29 is the Feast Day of St. Michael the Archangel, the patron saint of police.
The Rev. Thomas Dade, a Catholic priest who initiated the Catholic Police and Firemen’s Society while at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Washington, D.C, celebrated the first Blue Mass in 1934 in Baltimore, Md. Approximately 1,100 police and firemen in blue uniforms marched into the church for the celebration, according to the news release.
The diocese invites members of the police department, the sheriff’s department and the fire department to come and receive a special blessing. They are encouraged to wear their uniforms to represent their offices, according to the news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.