Friday marks 19 years since nearly 3,000 people died in the September 11 terrorist attacks.
People can always remember where they were that day, when everything seemed to changed, said Joel Gomez, a volunteer with the Goliad Volunteer Fire Department who retired from the Victoria Fire Department last June.
“It tugs at you because there are so many stories I’ve read about these men that knew they weren’t coming down and yet they still went up there in the stairs,” he said. “To me that is just the ultimate sacrifice for the fellow man.”
Gomez is among many Americans who have vowed to never forget the lives lost on 9/11, including those of 412 first responders who sacrificed themselves to save others at the World Trade Center in New York City.
With his help, a 9/11 ceremony and symbolic climb will be held at Memorial Stadium on Friday.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony will be live streamed on the Victoria Fire Department’s Facebook page. The in-person ceremony will not be open to the public.
The ceremony will start at 7:45 a.m. and include a presentation of colors by the honor guard, the national anthem, the sounding of the Last Alarm for fallen firefighters and the playing of taps.
Afterward, 28 first responders will climb the equivalency of the World Trade Center towers’ 110 flights in the stadium’s grandstands as part of the San Antonio 110 9/11 Memorial Climb annual event.
The climb usually takes place at the Tower of the Americas in San Antonio, but the venue could not accommodate the event this year because of COVID-19. Climbs are being held at remote sites throughout the state instead, Gomez said.
Two additional members of the Victoria Fire Department, one who lives in San Antonio and another who will celebrate their anniversary in the city, are planning to climb at a site in San Antonio, he said.
The climb starts at 8:46 a.m., symbolizing the moment that American Airlines Flight 11 crashed into floors 93-99 of the North Tower.
Each participant climbs in honor of a specific firefighter, police officer or EMS worker who died at the World Trade Center on 9/11.
Gomez started participating in the climb in 2014. He has held on to the name tags of every first responder he has honored.
Ahead of the 19th anniversary of 9/11, Gomez said he has been thinking about the first responders who lost their lives that day and how the tragedy brought Americans together in the months that followed.
“It is good to reminder ourselves. Hey, I know we have a lot of things out there that we disagree about but it took a disaster like 9/11 to bring us back to being a country again,” he said. “For months after that, it was kind of symbolic in this country. People began to be Americans again, though it didn’t last very long.”
