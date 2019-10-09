Game wardens with the Texas Department of Wildlife recovered the body of a 19-year-old fisherman in Powderhorn Lake on Wednesday morning.
The fisherman went missing Monday evening when he went under water while wade fishing in the area and did not resurface, a witness told officials.
Chelsea Bailey, a spokeswoman for the Texas game wardens, said the man’s body was recovered by game wardens about 7:45 a.m.
The man had not been identified because officials are still notifying next of kin, she said.
He had recently moved to Calhoun County from Baltimore with his family, Sheriff Bobby Vickery said Monday.
The U.S Coast Guard, which searched throughout Tuesday night, was on scene at the time of discovery.
Both the U.S. Coast Guard and Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office have assisted the game wardens since they first were called out to the scene about 8 p.m. Monday.
Bailey said Calhoun County Justice of the Peace Hope Kurtz was responding to the scene about 8 a.m. to formally pronounce the fisherman deceased.
This is a developing story. Please check back at victoriaadvocate.com for updates.
