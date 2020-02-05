State agencies and Texas B.A.S.S. Nation are making improvements to the fishing habitat at the Coleto Creek Park Reservoir during the weekend.
Representatives from the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and B.A.S.S. Nation are constructing artificial fish habitats to strategically place in the reservoir on Friday and Saturday, according a news release.
About 100 mossback and Georgia structures will be placed along the bank of the reservoir and in deep-water areas in locations that fit the life-cycle needs of largemouth bass and are accessible to anglers.
“This is an effort to enhance structure and habitat for fish to take shelter, feed and reproduce which will lead to the overall goal of improved recreational fishing at Coleto Creek Park Reservoir,” said Nathan Pence, GBRA executive manager of environmental science and community affairs.
GPS locations for each structure will be mapped and available to the public both at the park and on the GBRA website for anglers to take advantage of enhanced fishing opportunities.
The reservoir is home to a productive largemouth bass fishery, but from 2013 to 2015 the area experienced a cycle of dry weather followed by scouring rains that caused vegetation in the reservoir to die off.
"The process of using submerged structures, assembled using concrete cinder blocks, PVC piping and plastic tubing, is comparable to building artificial reefs for habitat in the Gulf," Pence said. "These materials will promote the complete food web for the fish and create a safe habitat for juvenile fish to grow into maturity.”
Texas Parks and Wildlife is providing technical assistance and donated many of the project materials, which Coleto Creek Power also helped supply.
