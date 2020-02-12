The Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art will host a series of “Porch Readings” for the University of Houston-Victoria/American Book Review through April, according to a news release.
The free evening readings will take place on the front porch of artist Travis Whitfield’s current installation, the “Shotgun House,” and they will be open to the public.
The first reading will feature Sarah Etter, author of “Tongue Party,” from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday. Her work is either published or forthcoming in journals and publications including “The Cut,” “Electric Literature,” “VICE,” “Guernica,” and “Philadelphia Weekly.” She is the recipient of writing residencies at the Disquiet International Program in Portugal and the Gullkistan Creative Program in Iceland. Etter earned her master of fine arts degree from Rosemont College. She lives in Austin.
Future readings will feature poet and essayist Ladan Osman on March 12; poet, performer and librettist Douglas Kearney on April 2; and author Rick Moody on April 30.
The American Book Review is a nonprofit, internationally distributed literary journal published six times per year. It began in 1977 and moved to UHV in 2006. The journal has a circulation of about 10,000 and specializes in reviews of works published by small presses.
For more information about the UHV/ABR Reading Series, call the ABR office at 361-570-4101 or visit americanbookreview.org.
