- When do we expect landfall?
Tropical Storm Nicholas is expected to make landfall at about 1-2 a.m. Tuesday, though that time fluctuates as the storm moves, said Matt Ziebell, lead forecaster at the National Weather Service.
The storm is anticipated to make landfall in the Matagorda Bay and Port Lavaca area, which is further east than was originally forecasted, Ziebell said.
- When will things get bad?
Leading up to landfall, the coastal region will see rain and gusts of wind up to 50-60 mph, Ziebell said.
Once the storm makes rainfall, it will begin to dissipate and continue traveling northeast.
- What do we expect in the Crossroads?
Ziebell said the forecast will continue to change, and the storm may advance to a low end hurricane by the time it makes landfall.
In Victoria, about 2-3 inches of rain is predicted with wind gusts up to 20-25 mph, but that could get up to 30-35 mph, Ziebell said.
Several inches of rain will be seen in the coastal region.
There are risks of storm surges in the Matagorda Bay and Port Lavaca areas, Ziebell said. Flash flood warnings are also in effect through Tuesday morning in the area.
- How long will it last?
The storm will make landfall early Tuesday morning and continue heading northeast.
“Until it makes landfall, it continues to intensify slowly for the rest of the day,” Ziebell said.
It will stay breezy for several days with bouts of rain, but the main part of the storm will affect the area early Tuesday.
- What should you be doing now?
Ziebell said folks should move their cars away from trees or place them in a garage, if possible. Heavy winds means the potential for fallen trees or tree limbs.
Any loose outdoor objects should be moved inside like garbage cans.
