Warriors Weekend kicks off
Will Martin, of Mission Valley, prepares to play taps at the conclusion of the kickoff event for Warrior's Weekend at the Field of Honor. Martin served in the Navy from 1965 to 1969 and was a member of the Seabees, the Naval Construction Battalion.

The flags on the Field of Honor next to Parkway Church on John Stockbauer will fly this year, despite Warrior's Weekend, an annual fishing event that honors veterans, being canceled because of COVID-19. This year, for the first time, parts of the field also will recognize Golden Crescent first responders.

“We still feel it’s so important that we celebrate the veterans, especially in this area, by hosting the Field of Honor,” said Col. Mike Petrash, director of the Field of Honor. “It will be a stunning display out there. I guarantee they will take 10,000 pictures.”

The flags, which normally fly in May, will fly Oct. 17 through Nov. 30. The timing, as it turns out, is meaningful because Oct. 28 is National First Responders Day and Nov. 11 is Veterans Day, Petrash said.

“We like to have veterans month around here, so they will fly all the way through November,” he said. “The Golden Crescent is one of the most patriotic and caring areas in the nation. They back their warm and fuzzy thoughts about veterans with action.”

Petrash anticipates flying about 2,500 American flags for veterans and Texas flags for first responders combined.

“The whole point is about honor, not as much selling a flag as giving an opportunity to honor your veteran or first responder whose flag is surrounded by other veterans’ and first responders’ (flags),” Petrash said. “It means so much. Every one of us has known someone buried with that flag on their casket, so it’s very important for us to recognize their service and sacrifice.”

Flag sponsorships are $40 each and can be purchased online at warriorsweekend.org/flags. Questions can be answered through the Warrior's Weekend Field of Honor Facebook page. Nonprofit organizations can sell the flags as a fundraiser and keep $20 for each flag sponsorship.

“We have given tens of thousands, probably $100,000, back to the community since the start,” Petrash said. “We’re praying for the virus to subside by October. We feel like we’re showing the next generation what right looks like.”

Elena Anita Watts covers arts, culture and entertainment for the Victoria Advocate.

