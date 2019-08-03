Flames engulfed a shed in the backyard of a Sherwood Drive home Saturday afternoon just before the homeowner planned to start grilling hot dogs for his grandchildren.
The Victoria Fire Department and Victoria Police Department were dispatched to the property at 501 Sherwood Drive about 1:20 p.m.
The homeowner, Ken Ratliff, said everyone evacuated his house safely.
“I got my grandkids over and was going to barbecue some weenies for them, then I came back outside and it (the utility shed) was gone,” he said. “It scared my little granddaughter, but she is OK.”
Fire Capt. Mark Martyn said most of the fire had been put out by 1:45 p.m., but the shed collapsed, so firefighters were still trying to reach a few flames underneath sheets of metal.
The fire was completely out about 2:30 p.m., though firefighters were still breaking down the remnants of the tin shed as a precautionary measure, said Battalion Chief David Pillar. The shed is considered a total loss.
“Tin buildings are labor- intensive,” Pillar said. “You have to bust up the tin and move it out of the way to make sure nothing else is burning. It is a marathon, not a sprint.”
A power line and gas line were impacted by the fire. Martyn said the gas line was temporarily cut off until Center Point Energy arrived at the scene to assess the damage and repairs.
A Texas AEP crew was also at the scene to tend to the power line. The AEP outage map showed that fewer than five customers lost power in the area at 1:25 p.m. Power was restored to them before 5 p.m.
Ratliff said he cleaned his utility shed shortly before the fire started. He barbecues right outside the shed and stores a variety of tools in it.
Fire Marshal Tom Legler is investigating the cause of the fire, which had not been determined as of Saturday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.