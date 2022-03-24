Flights of Fancy: Birds & Birding in South Texas, an educational traveling exhibit organized by Museum of the Coastal Bend, will visit the Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts, 214 N. Main St., on Saturday for the Downtown Victoria Artwalk, according to a news release.
Flights of Fancy features information about the birds of the Texas Coastal Bend demonstrated with the paintings of American modernist artist Charley Harper (1922-2007). The birds featured in the paintings are species found throughout the state of Texas.
The museum invites kids, and kids at heart, to join us at the Welder Center from 1-4 p.m. to create fun birding adventure projects, like cardboard binoculars. Activities are free and supplies are provided, while they last.
In addition to art by students from Victoria College Fine Arts Program and local artists, the Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts will host the birding exhibit for the Downtown Victoria Artwalk on Saturday from 1-6 p.m.
Flights of Fancy is organized by MCB for travel throughout the Crossroads.
